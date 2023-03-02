‘Real Housewives of Nairobi’ most streamed show of the franchise in Africa





Just a week its premiere, reality TV show the Real Housewives of Nairobi (RHONairobi) is topping the charts as one of the most streamed show on Showmax.

In fact, the show has now surpassed the record set by The Real Housewives of Lagos which was one of the top shows to be watched. This makes RHONairobi the most-watched premiere ever for any title on Showmax in Kenya.

“The team at D&R Studios is elated to have The Real Housewives of Nairobi become the most-watched launch episode ever in the history of Showmax in Kenya. It’s incredibly gratifying to have the sweat and sleepless nights the cast and crew put in appreciated by the audience,” the executive producer at D&R Studios, the production company behind RHONairobi, Eugene Mbugua, said.

“This success is a culmination of years of collaboration between D&R and Showmax to keep putting out compelling content. We cannot wait for everyone to enjoy the rest of the season of RHONairobi,” he said.

The Real Housewives of Abuja and The Real Housewives of Durban S3 are also among the top 10 most-watched titles on Showmax in Kenya this week, proof that Kenyans love reality TV.

Earlier in the year, Showmax also reported that The Real Housewives of Lagos was among the top 10 most-watched shows of 2022 on Showmax in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

“Showmax is excited to be a frontrunner in investing, improving and marketing diverse African stories and genres, and celebrity reality TV remains a genre that excites our viewers in Kenya, and across Africa,” Denise Mwende, Showmax Content Specialist in East Africa said.

“It’s time for western content and African content to be held to the same standards. We couldn’t be happier with D&R Studios for rising to the challenge and making a world-class production. We’d also like to thank our RHONairobi cast for opening up their lives and engaging the crew in organic, no holds barred interactions. The result has been blunt conversations, beautiful moments and authentic experiences that Kenyans love to see,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi is part of The Real Housewives franchise licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

RHONairobi joins the franchises on Showmax like Abuja (RHOAbuja), Durban (RHODurban); Lagos (RHOLagos); Johannesburg; and Cape Town; and international franchises like Dubai (RHODubai) which features Kenyan-born supermodel and businesswoman Chanel Ayan.

