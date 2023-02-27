Real Housewives of Nairobi! Vera Sidika blasted for fake botched surgery

Two photos of Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika. She lied about having her butt implants removed. PHOTOS | COURTESY

The first episode of Real Housewives of Nairobi has hinted that there is so much drama in the show.

From the ‘queen of shade’ Minne Kariuki to the posh queen Susan Kaittany to ideal drama queen Vera Sidika to the shoe queen and general Sonal Maherali to the peacemaker Lisa Chrisoffersen, The Real Housewives of Nairobi revealed that there is a bit of celebrity beef that has been going on low-key.

An affluent party organized by Susan Kaittany turned chaotic after the casts tore into each other mercilessly, shading one another with heart-wrenching bombshells.

When Dr Maria Bayerl, a medical doctor based in Romania, said she had never heard of Vera until she faked a botched surgery for clout.

“I thought to myself like; why the clout? Is it necessary? I looked at you and thought it was vulgar, and inappropriate. Have we gone that far to seek attention? Is the market this bad in Nairobi that you have to clout chase to stay relevant,” she asked Vera.

Tow which Vera clapped back, leading to bitter exchanges before Dr Maria stormed out from Kaittany’s party.

“You’re so retired that you had to go marry this old retired man so that you go retire together. Looking at your face I can’t tell whether you’re crying or angry.”

Sidika, a renowned socialite, hogged media headlines in 2022 when she claimed to have undergone surgery to trim her backside. Only for it to turn out that she was seeking attention in the run up to kick-starting her career as a musician.

Michelle Ntalami took Dr Maria’s seat moments later.

An introduction between Minne and Michelle Ntalami hit a dead end after the actress claimed she had never seen or met the Marini CEO. “I literally don’t know her, we write cheques, she writes her Instagram posts,” Minne said.

“I’m also a boss b!tch like you, if you are even,” Michelle responded

“I’m a boss, I’ve made myself one, I sign cheques, I have 25 employees, don’t question who I am. Girl don’t come for me if I don’t send for you. Bye!,” – Minne

What almost turns into a catfight leads actress Minne Cayy to leave the party.

“Babe your crown is sleeping. Bye with your blonde a$$ wig,” – Michelle Ntalami says as Minne walks away.

With new episodes dropping weekly, the housewives promise that there is more to expect as they reintroduce Nairobi to 50 countries across Africa on Showmax.

Vera said it’s been a very tough couple of months but they have made Kenya proud.

She expressed her excitement to explore new heights with the show. “I’ve been in the industry for ten years so this is growth for me as well.”

Vera has also previously stated that fans are going to see a side of her that they’ve never seen before, away from the limelight and the fame.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi is produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios and is part of The Real Housewives franchise licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

