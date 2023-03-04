Real Housewives’ ugly fight: Mitchelle Ntalami vs Minnie Kariuki





The bad blood between brand influencer Mitchelle Ntalami and actress Minnie Kariuki continues to brew following their ugly outburst on the premiere of The Real Housewives of Nairobi reality show, last week.

Ntalami and Minnie later took their fight to social media with their fans now joining in and taking sides.

To spice up the beef further further, there have been allegations from Ntalami’s camp that Minnie contracted tweeps for hire to troll her.

Weighing on their beef, the Marini Naturals founder, says she has no problem with Minnie but it’s the actress who appears to have issues with her.

“Women have so much to gain if we stand tall and work together. With all the press and publicity, this is her chance to really carve out her brand, especially with her work as an actress. I would have thought the obvious choice would be to brand herself as the queen of screens (and not the queen of shade),” she said.

Ntalami is also thought to be considering suing Minnie.

“It’s something she is putting into consideration. She feels her brand and reputation were hurt by trolls that also had Minnie call her some unprintable words on social media,” a source has revealed.

