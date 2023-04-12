Red flag? Miguna Miguna’s take on Akothee’s wedding

Miguna Miguna addresses a congregation at St Peter ACK Church in Ahero in Kisumu when he visited his home for the first since jetting back to the country from Canada. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has weighed in on singer Akothee’s marriage to Denis Schweizer alias Omosh that has since become the talk of town.

The outspoken singer, born Esther Akoth, who also is a mother of five walked down the aisle with her latest catch on April 10, 2023.

And Miguna, also a controversial political analyst, argues that the fact that nothing much is known about Akothee’s new lover should be considered a red flag.

Miguna was responding to tweep who lamented on how he has not been able to get any information about Akothee’s new husband.

“I have been looking all over for information about Akothee’s husband Denis Schweizer. There is nothing to be found. No education, no family and no online footprints. Just a ‘mysteruos’ guy now serving as the chairman of Akothee foundation,” @FmuliKE tweeted.

“A bright red flag. I hope she has a prenup and a will. Wishing her well,” Miguna Miguna responded.

Akothee said I do to Omosh at a lavish wedding held at the Windsor Golf Hotel and attended by the who is who in the political and entertainment industry.

However, so little is known of Mr Omosh as his online presence is almost zero, with various social media users wondering whether they would get any of his accounts.

An investigation done by Nairobi News to try and dig up Omosh’s past indicated he owns an account on one of the famous dating websites – Afro Introductions – and from the details he has listed there at some point, he was seeking to date a lady based in Mombasa aged between 18-24 years old.

In his profile, where he identifies himself as Ed, and states that he is aged 34 and was seeking a female living in Kenya aged between 18-24 years old.

He says that he drinks alcohol but does not smoke; he is a Christian. His details online can also be traced to a town called Bern in Switzerland, where he signed a lease for a rental.

