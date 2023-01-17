Regal, poised, and powerful: Kagame’s son joins Presidential security detail





Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame’s son, Ian Kagame, has been enrolled in the Rwanda Defense Forces Presidential Guard months after graduating and being part of the Rwandese army.

He appeared for the first time at the National Prayer Breakfast in Kigali on Sunday, dressed in a black suit and white shirt.

The presidential guard, which is in charge of the security of the Head of State and the First family, is one of the three elite units of the National army.

In August last year, Ian graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS), the UK’s most prestigious military college, joining the school in 2021.

Commissioned to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant, Ian was also accorded a guard of honor before he joined other parents and guardians to watch as the graduands put up a colorful march.

In November, he was among 568 officer cadets commissioned at RMAS who passed out, among the 24 who studied abroad.

“Such a proud moment! Congratulations Ian, thank you for the joy you brought us! This ceremony was one for the books!” First Lady Jeannette Kagame tweeted.

Ian is the third-born and second-youngest son of President Kagame. It is speculated that Lieutenant Ian is being groomed to take over from his father. With this training, he is expected to be promoted to the Army.

Royal Military Academy is attended by sons of world leaders, including Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni’s controversial son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who graduated in 2000.

Ian’s military courses generated interest in the East African region months after he joined the college, with Muhoozi encouraging him to focus on the course and wishing him all the best in his studies.

“Be strong, be very fit, and let nobody intimidate you! You were always strong even as a young child!”

In the recent past, many strong African men have been sending their sons and heirs apparent to train and study military leadership at the RMAS.

Other former cadets from Africa Include Luhlabo Dhlamini, the son of King Mswati III of Swaziland and Prince Dawit Mekonnen – the Grandson of Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia.

