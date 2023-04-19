Rein in rogue drivers, Cabinet orders police, NTSA

Naivasha sub county police commander Benjamin Boen takes a look at the matatu that was involved in an accident at Delamare along the Naivasha-Nakuru highway. PHOTO| Macharia Mwangi.

Naivasha sub county police commander Benjamin Boen takes a look at the matatu that was involved in an accident at Delamare along the Naivasha-Nakuru highway. PHOTO| Macharia Mwangi.





The Cabinet on Tuesday directed the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya Police Service to rein in rogue drivers on the roads.

While expressing concern over the rising cases of road accidents in the country, the Cabinet wants the relevant authorities to take remedial action and enforce the Road Traffic Act.

Cabinet, which met at State House on Tuesday, said recklessness on the roads has led to the loss of lives.

“Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Administration in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Transport to take remedial action,” read part of the Cabinet Office release.

It stressed the need to enforce the Road Traffic Act in a manner that enhances road safety, especially during the long rainy season.

The directive comes after three accidents that claimed the lives of at least 23 people, including six students, in less than 72 hours.

Also read: Vaida hit maker Harry Richie narrowly survives in Mombasa Road accident

The students, traveling from Western, died on Tuesday afternoon after their Public Service Vehicle (PSV) collided with a truck near Delamare Farm on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

The Cabinet Secretaries, who condoled with the students’ families, reiterated the need to enforce the Road Traffic Act to enhance road safety.

The accident came barely 24 hours after four people were killed on Monday night at Mau Summit along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway when a bus they were travelling in overturned several times.

Another 13 people died on Saturday night when a bus carrying a group of mourners overturned in Josa area along the Wundanyi-Mwatate road in Taita Taveta County.

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome blamed the accidents on careless driving.

Transport stakeholders say most accidents are caused by recklessness, speeding, overloading and the use of unroadworthy vehicles.

According to the NTSA, at least 1,072 people lost their lives in road accidents between January and March, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said earlier this month.

Also read: Shix Kapienga recounts harrowing experience of road accident

Although the figure is lower than last year’s 1,159 deaths during the same period, Murkomen said the figures paint a bleak picture of the state of road safety in the country, which has degenerated into a disaster.

“According to the latest report, of the 1,072 people killed on our roads, 362 were pedestrians, 302 were motorcyclists, 184 were passengers, 101 were pillion riders, 104 were drivers while 19 were pedal cyclists,” the CS said as he inaugurated the new NTSA board.

“The number of passenger deaths is attributed to speeding vehicles, crossing at undesignated places, distracted driving or walking and drunk driving,” he added.

Murkomen also announced that the ministry, through the NTSA, would take stringent measures to reduce road accidents and deal with the rampant cases.

The CS has instructed the NTSA to implement immediate measures for reckless driving.

The CS directed the NTSA to implement immediate measures to address reckless driving and road accidents, especially during Easter when many Kenyans travel to different parts of the country.

Also read: Mbosso survives car accident in US with airbag injuries (Photos)