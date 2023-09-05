Relationship or education? Choosing between love and opportunity abroad





The crossroads of a happily ever after and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. How do you choose?

The conundrum of being in a good relationship while facing the opportunity to pursue a masters degree abroad is a poignant dilemma that many individuals find themselves grappling with.

It’s a scenario that presents a complex web of emotions, priorities, and life-altering decisions. At the heart of this conundrum lies the tension between personal and professional aspirations and the profound connections we forge with our partners.

When the opportunity to pursue a master’s degree abroad arises, it introduces a disruptive element into the foundation of a strong relationship.

On one hand, choosing to go abroad for a master’s degree can open up doors to personal and professional growth. It may offer access to world-class education, diverse cultural experiences, and career opportunities that may not be available locally. The allure of advancing one’s knowledge and skills can be compelling, potentially shaping one’s future in profound ways.

Conversely, staying in a good relationship can be equally compelling. Love, companionship, and shared dreams can anchor individuals to their current circumstances, making it difficult to willingly disrupt the harmonious bond they have cultivated with their partner.

The fear of losing something special can weigh heavily on the decision-making process, leading to a sense of guilt or hesitation when contemplating the pursuit of academic endeavors abroad.

On this note, a Kenyan man on Reddit recently shared his own dilemma, asking his social media counterparts for their two cents on his current situation.

“I’m currently 28, I recently got a scholarship to go and do a masters degree abroad. At the same time, I’m in a serious relationship and I strongly believe that I have found a life-long partner. She is really that good. I don’t believe in long-distance relationships. My fear is that if I leave for my studies she will find someone else at the same time I know this is an opportunity for a lifetime for me. I’m lost and I don’t know what to do, should I let a 5-year-old relationship go or I just decline the offer to do my masters?” asked the anonymous man on reddit.

Sharing their own views and personally opinions, Kenyan men were generous enough to weigh in on his dilemma and below were their responses.

UnconfirmedCatholic: Go study my guy. Even husbands leave their wives at home to go in search of better opportunities. If it’s meant to be, it shall.

simpleCoder25: In the words of Kevin O Reilly. “Which one is easily replaceable ?”

Sure-Illustrator-658: How’s this a question? Enda usome

PrestigiousValue4028: What? Decline what? Go do your Master’s degree. You have absolutely nothing to fear. If the relationship ends, then it wasn’t meant to be. Imagine if you had just gotten married to her and your scholarship came through after that. Would you not take it up because you are worried she will cheat? Would you reject it because you two would be apart for two years or so? No, you wouldn’t. This is an opportunity for your relationship to grow further. Don’t you want to know how to navigate long separations now? Trust me. Even when married, sometimes couples must live apart for the good of their families.

Super-Share-9910: If you leave that chance, Hypergamy will hit someday and you’ll be in tears having left an opportunity to study.

Alternative-Item-747: Don’t sacrifice what could literally be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a relationship. not that your relationship isn’t important but, if your studies are under 2 years, there’s a chance either long distance will work or you can break up and still try again when you’re back. But please dude, you’re young, worst-case scenario if it doesn’t work out, you can always find another partner. Love isn’t finite, you get many chances to fall in love. You don’t get many chances to leave the hood…

