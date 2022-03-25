Relief as ‘missing’ Obado witness found

Migori Governor Okoth Obado at the Kibera law courts on November 16, 2018. PHOTO | FILE

A clinical officer in Kisii who’d been reported missing a day after he testified in a murder case involving Migori governor Okoth Obado’s case has been found alive.

Nairobi News has established Cliff Momanyi was found at Gesonso in Kisii County.

H wife Mary Kimaiga said her husband called and confirmed he was doing well.

“He called me and said he was doing well, everything is okay because he’s assured me he is safe,” Kimaiga said.

Nairobi News has established a team of detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) has been sent to question him.

On Thursday, DCI officers said that they last tracked down Momanyi’s phone signal in Bomet.

In a statement, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers Secretary-General Kisii Chapter Victor Bwanchete said they’d tried to search for their colleague in vain.

“We ask the police to assist us in getting this colleague of ours as he is currently a witness to a very serious case that has a lot of interests,” Bwanchete said.

Momanyi, a Kisii County employee was reported missing just two days after he narrated to a Nairobi Court how he faked medical documents for Michael Oyamo, who is Governor Okoth Obado.

He confessed to having filled in the medical documents of Oyamo without examining him.

The clinical officer further said the records of the medical report were not with the hospital as he had generated them using his personal computer.

Momanyi said that he was directed to fill in the outpatient card by one Justus Magati who is also lined-up to testify in the case.

It is Magati who even gave the medical officer the details of Oyamo’s injuries yet he was not at the hospital then.

“Signs of strangulation were evident. He had back pain and lower limb weakness. That is what formed part of the clinical note I generated,” the witness said.

“It was dated September 4, 2018. Time was 12:01pm.”

Asked by the prosecutor how he knew the residence of Oyamo to be Uriri, the witness said he was told by Justus.

Obado and Oyamo are accused of murdering Sharon Otieno, a University student.