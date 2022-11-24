Remember Lion always loves you – Diamond and Zuchu display their love





After the dismal fan turnout at Zuchu’s USA event, the Wasafi Label boss and Bongo heartthrob has decided to kill that piece of bad news by announcing that they are dating.

Diamond Platnumz has announced to all who care that he is in a relationship with WCB protégé Zuchu.

Diamond in his heartfelt appreciation post to Zuchu said, “Remember Lion always loves you,” noting that the Sukari hitmaker is a gifted, creative, loving, talented, and humble girl whom Tanzania has been blessed with.

In his photo dump, the two love birds are seen making out in a video rubber stamping their affair.

Diamond shared a few pictures of Zuchu with some videos they took together on their musical tours.

Indeed what a timely post, just days after Zuchu confirmed dating the Jeje hitmaker. In a TikTok video that had since gone viral, Zuchu was asked point-blank whether Diamond was her boyfriend.

“Is this him?” Her friend asked while showing a picture of Diamond.

Zuchu looked at the picture before admitting that he was indeed her lover. “Yes, that is my ‘boyfriend’,” she said.

Their affair would then be confirmed by Sandra Dangote, Diamond’s mother, who took to her socials to celebrate Zuchu on her birthday, referring her as her daughter-in-law.

“I wish you long life full of blessings, my daughter-in-law Zuhura Othman Suod @officialzuchu.”

In response, the KwiKwi hit maker said, “Asante mamaangu. (Thank you mom)”

In many instances, the two singers have been captured in romantic moments although they have insisted on being just professionals working together for music albums.

As recent as even last month Diamond once again made it clear that his relationship with Zuchu was strictly professional, categorically denying a romantic relationship.

Despite them denying, the two have always sparked dating rumours with social media inlaws warning Zuchu of a possible heartbreak if her lover’s past is anything to go with.

Diamond-born Naseeb Abdul Juma has had his fair share of lovers and baby mamas across East Africa.

