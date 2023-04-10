Renowned in life, alone in death: The tragic story of Ken Walibora





Renowned Kenyan author, journalist, and Swahili scholar Ken Walibora, who was celebrated for his contributions to the Kenyan literary scene, passed away tragically in April 2020. However, his death is particularly heartbreaking because he was alone during his final moments.

After being knocked down by a bus on Landhies Road in Nairobi, Walibora was left lying on the road, bleeding, and needing urgent medical attention. A good Samaritan drove him to the hospital.

Upon arrival at Kenyatta National Hospital, he was rushed to the accident and emergency department. Unfortunately, the timing was particularly bad, as the hospital was already overwhelmed with patients requiring intensive care. Walibora had no identification, and he was recorded as an “Unknown African Male.”

Doctors ordered tests on him, and the results revealed extensive damage to his head, necessitating intensive care. However, all the beds in the intensive care unit were occupied, and the five in the emergency section were also unavailable. If Walibora had been with his identification documents, medics would have contacted his next of kin for guidance on other options outside the hospital.

Despite the best efforts of the hospital staff, who were doing everything they could to save him, Walibora remained unconscious and was moved to a ward to wait for an ICU bed to become available. Sadly, he passed away waiting for that bed, alone and without any family members or loved ones by his side.

