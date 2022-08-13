Reopening of schools now pushed back from Monday to Thursday

Students from various schools at an Eldoret town street in Uasin Gishu County as they headed home on August 02, 2022, after schools were closed to enable the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to prepare for the General Elections. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has pushed schools reopening date from Monday to Thursday, August 18.

This is the second time within four days that the CS is postponing the reopening of schools due to the General Election that was held on Tuesday.

Schools had initially been scheduled to be opened on Thursday, but on Wednesday the government announced that the reopening date had been pushed to Monday August 15, 2022.

In a statement to announce the latest postponement, the CS attributed the decision to the ongoing tallying process of votes.

“Following the conduct of our National Elections on Tuesday 9th August, 2022 the process of tallying of ballots is still ongoing. Therefore, following further consultations, I hereby convey the Government’s decision on the suspension of the re-opening of All Basic Education institutions with effect from Monday, 15th August, 2022 until Thursday 18th August, 2022.”

However, Kenyans on Twitter KOT have since called him out for the change lamenting on school fees that was earlier paid.

This is what they had to say;

Hii sasa zaidi — Lucky Luke Bandika (@Luckylukebn) August 13, 2022

What would it cost Cs Magoha to just say Schools will be opened on a Date to be announced after Declaration of Final Presidential Results by IEBC

This flip flopping is Unacceptable.. #Magoha who has been running the Ministry of Education by Fiat It still won't happen on Thursday — pan-afriCAN💫 (@HezMureithi) August 13, 2022

Probably just close indefinitely then announce 3 days prior to reopening? Ama we just want to issue statements every week? https://t.co/P2prAwSp7d — Pancras (@Pancwise) August 13, 2022

Watupee discount ya school fees 😭 https://t.co/0NpVw5DJT1 — Hungerpangs™ 🇰🇪 🇪🇷 (@ShikoWAwanjish) August 13, 2022

Wazazi ndio nyasi hapa… Full fees clearance upon resumption of schools for three weeks and then closure for a week for third term to resume. https://t.co/WjMFDCwii7 — Ngeteach (@pterkips) August 13, 2022

@EduMinKenya I hope term dates will be revised after this. 3 weeks of learning have been lost. https://t.co/1KJKzIcqHf — Asmaa Mohamed (@AsmaaMoha12) August 13, 2022

Tuambienu tu akuna masomo Kenya tutafutie watoto Wetu kazi😂😂 — Mc Toto Mose (@Mc_Toto_Mose) August 13, 2022

Magoha you are not even https://t.co/rEUfX12UB9 useme tu till further notice — Walaka wa kukhu (@Mwenye_KitiA) August 13, 2022