Reopening of schools now pushed back from Monday to Thursday

By Hilary Kimuyu and Wangu Kanuri August 13th, 2022 1 min read

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has pushed schools reopening date from Monday to Thursday, August 18.

This is the second time within four days that the CS is postponing the reopening of schools due to the General Election that was held on Tuesday.

Schools had initially been scheduled to be opened on Thursday, but on Wednesday the government announced that the reopening date had been pushed to Monday August 15, 2022.

In a statement to announce the latest postponement, the CS attributed the decision to the ongoing tallying process of votes.

“Following the conduct of our National Elections on Tuesday 9th August, 2022 the process of tallying of ballots is still ongoing. Therefore, following further consultations, I hereby convey the Government’s decision on the suspension of the re-opening of All Basic Education institutions with effect from Monday, 15th August, 2022 until Thursday 18th August, 2022.”

However, Kenyans on Twitter KOT have since called him out for the change lamenting on school fees that was earlier paid.

This is what they had to say;

