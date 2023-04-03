Reorganize your team before meeting Ruto, lawyer tells Raila





Kenyan lawyer Donald Kipkorir, who is a close friend to the former Prime Minister Mr Raila Odinga has penned down a letter to him a day after the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition called off weekly demonstrations.

On Sunday evening, President William Ruto invited the Azimio side to the table for engagement on their issues, which he said would be done in Parliament.

Hours after the President made his address, the Azimio leader also addressed the nation, saying that he welcomed the statement from the President, hence calling off demonstrations that took place three times since the opposition declared the current government as illegitimate.

Following the deal, Mr Kipkorir lauded Mr Odinga for agreeing to suspend the protests and give way to Parliamentary engagement.

However, the lawyer advised Mr Odinga to reshuffle his team ahead of talks with the government, saying that most people surrounding him are political brokers.

“And please, re-organize the people around you. Shuffle the decks. Many around you are political brokers,” Mr Kipkorir said.

He suggests that Mr Odinga should bring on board some of the people who have been loyal to him for a long, including Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Enoch Wambua (Kitu Senator), Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior, businessman Suleiman Shahbal and similarly minded leaders, saying that such leaders mean well for Kenya.

The lawyer has also said that the team that Mr Odinga will pick will determine the outcome since the other side of the President is well prepared.

“President Ruto is smart, awake and woke. The results of your meeting with him will depend on the team you choose as your negotiators. A team is as good as its players and not the playing field or the referee.”

Also, the lawyer has lauded Mr Odinga’s step, asking him to accept the President’s hand, adding that the two have initially worked together.

“President Ruto is the only President that has worked under you. You know each other more than you have known Presidents Moi, Kibaki and Uhuru. But in meeting him, let it be about Kenya. We have a Constitution that can fix our broken Country.”

