Replacement of press cards to begin in February





The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has announced that the replacement of the press cards will begin on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The replacement exercise will be at no cost for journalists who had renewed their 2023 cards.

Consequently, all journalists are required to surrender their old cards at the MCK offices at Britam Centre in Upper Hill, Nairobi, or any of its regional officers in Nakuru, Mombasa, Meru and Kisumu for replacement with the new cards that contain additional verification features of a barcode and a QR code.

“All Special Movement Passes issued during the Covid-19 period are invalid and should be surrendered to the council,” David Omwoyo the Chief Executive Officer of MCK announced.

Additionally, MCK has encouraged journalists to renew and apply for the press cards through its portal adding that all accredited journalists are advised to carry their press cards whenever on duty and produce them whenever required.

The recalling and fresh application of new press cards is part of MCK’s efforts to weed out quacks in the media industry.

The move has been taken following an meeting between the council and stakeholders to address the challenge of fraudsters masquerading as journalists.

Mr Omwoyo also said the purpose of the stakeholders’ meeting was to provide a platform to deliberate on emerging issues and to agree on practical measures to enhance professionalism.

“MCK will remain at the forefront in protecting the credibility of the media and journalists by ensuring that only accredited journalists are allowed to practice in the country, in line with our Constitutional provisions,” he said.

MCK not only accredits journalists who have meet the required guidelines but also formulates policies and regulations that govern the practice of journalism.

