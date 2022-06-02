Reports: Diamond Platnumz acquires an island in Zanzibar





Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz could just have acquired an island in Zanzibar.

Media reports in Tanzania indicate the popular singer purchased the land for Sh92 million and is planning to construct a high-end hotel.

Zanzibar is a renowned tourist resort that welcomes millions of visitors each year, complete with five-star hotels and exotic white sandy beaches.

The development comes barely a month after the Waah hitmaker opened up on plans to acquire a private jet.

The Bongoflava star made the announcement while also showcasing his expansive Rolls Royce car manufactured in 2021 and also thanked his management for the support.

“We bought a 2021 Rolls Royce Black Bedge Zero kilometer last year and we (are) buying a private jet this year. That’s the definition of having the Best management,” he wrote on Instagram.

Born Naseeb Abdul Juma, Diamond is not only a singer but also the founder and Chief Executive of WCB Wasafi Record Label and Wasafi Media.

He is known to live large in Dar, Tanzania’s capital, complete with a mansion and fleet of cars.

The seven cars he reportedly owns include 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, BMW X6, Cadillac Escalade Black Edition, Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition, Toyota Land Cruiser V8, and Toyota Land cruiser TX.

The 2021 Rolls-Royce is said to have set him back by around Sh79 million.

Diamond is also arguably the most popular musician in East Africa and boasts a huge number of YouTube subscribers.