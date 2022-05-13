Reprieve for businessman in theft, fraud case





A businessman who had been charged with theft and fraud has gotten a reprieve after the charges against him were withdrawn.

Alfred Onyango had been charged with stealing a concrete mixer and a vibrator all valued at Sh225,928 from Paul Amambia Chivole, contrary to Section 275 of the penal code, on diverse dates between May and December 2016 within Langata in Nairobi.

Mr Onyango was also facing an additional charge of obtaining money by false pretenses on the grounds that he had conned Mr Chivole of Sh355,000 during the same period.

The suspect was accused of defrauding the complainant while pretending he would partner with him in a contract he had of constructing road culverts, a fact he knew to be false.

Mr Onyango had approached Mr Chivole with a business proposal, claiming he had won a contract to build culverts along a certain road in Kakamenga County but lacked finances. He asked Mr Chivole to finance the project with a promise that they would share profits and Chivole agreed.

Mr Chivole bought the equipment which he gave to Mr Onyango and sent him cash via mobile money transfer. He also made a bank transfer of some amount to Mr Onyango’s bank account.

After he did the work, Mr Onyang was reportedly paid but allegedly declined to share the profits with Mr Chivole.

Mr Chivole demanded for a refund of his money and the equipment he had given Mr Onyango. He got nothing, prompting him to report the matter at Langata Police Station.

Mr Onyango had denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kutto, before the complainant withdrew the charges.

Mr Onyango’s lawyer told the court that the matter had been settled after he paid Mr Chivole Sh200,000.