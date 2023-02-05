Respect and leave Mama Ngina alone – Reuben Kigame





Gospel singer cum politician Reuben Kigame has asked the political leaders under President William Ruto’s wing to respect and leave alone the former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

This comes after she spoke her mind regarding the tax evasion claims that had been widely spoken about by Kenya Kwanza leaders accusing former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family of defaulting on its taxes.

In a tweet, Kigame urged the leaders to respect Mama Ngina alone saying, “Dear Kenya Kwanza. Please respect and leave Mama Ngina alone. Honour her. She is the founding mother of our nation. We are Africans. We honour mothers. We read the Bible. We honour our parents. I speak this to you in love.”

In response, Mama Ngina on Saturday while at Tewe in Mpeketoni, Lamu West where she was launching the Teresa Catholic Church which she helped to construct, the widow of Kenya’s first President Jomo Kenyatta dared the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to sell her property should the agency prove that she has not been paying taxes.

Additionally, she accused a section of leaders of politicising the matter of her family’s tax payment, insisting that such individuals were doing so in order to be seen to be working.

“Let those who have not paid taxes to be prosecuted. If I have failed to pay taxes for one year and sell my property to offset the tax arrears, there is no need to politicise tax issues,” she explained.

Further explaining that the government had proper channels of non-payment of tax to KRA, Mama Ngina said that the peddling of lies in public and political rallies was improper.

“There are so many utterances that people aren’t paying tax. Whether big or small, people must pay taxes according to their ability. But still, the government has proper channels to address these complaints. Those not paying taxes should be taken to court,” she said.

