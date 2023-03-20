Rest well! Legendary musician Kunguru’s last thoughts before he died





Legendary rapper Eric Onguru, popularly known as Kunguru, breathed his last on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at a Nairobi hospital where he had been receiving treatment for weeks.

Nairobi News reported that the musician who ruled the airwaves in the 2000s had been suffering complications from a spinal cord injury he sustained in a 2009 accident.

The complications became a burden to him circa 2017 onwards, and he spent a great deal of time in and out of hospitals.

Also read: WATCH: The day the late Professor George Magoha predicted his death

Prior to his unexpected death, the late Mr Onguru often shared his thoughts on social media; and in one instance, intimated how a person could live longer.

“One of the best ways to unclog your will and live longer while staying younger is through laughter. If you didn’t know now you know,” said Kunguru in one of his updates.

He was also fond of posting encouraging messages to his followers as well as Christian messages about God.

“And, by myself am stuck but with the Lord I am unstoppable. Believe again. Begin again. Try again.” Kunguru said in 2019.

In another post, he shared his thoughts advising people that not everyone would be happy about their achievements in life.

“No matter how hard you try to be good, there will always be critics. Not everybody will be happy with your victory,” added Mr Kunguru.

Also read: ‘Come rescue us…’ Peace Crusader Mary Ekai’s last words during Turkana bandit attack

In the same breath, he advised people to quit some of the relationships they have in their lives, be it with friends, lovers or family.

“Your destiny is too grave 2 spend it with people who don’t add value 2 your life, so quit relationships that are contaminated,” continued Kunguru.

Nairobi News previously reported that the late Kunguru began rapping when he was very young, but it wasn’t until he released the song African Woman with Mr Lenny in 2006 that he became a household name.

His music career survived a mass contract termination at the Ogopa Deejays Studios when several artistes were given the boot.

The late Eric Onguru was mourned as a great friend, a great talent with a notable legacy and a ladies’ man who knew how to soothe women with his music.

Also read: Be safe please! Nadia Nakai’s last words with AKA before he was shot