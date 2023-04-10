Rest with the angels: Kikuyu comedian Mwalimu Stano passes on





The Kikuyu entertainment industry is in mourning following the passing of one of its most beloved comedians, Mwalimu Stano.

The cause of his death is unknown, but his fans continue to remember him for his unique brand of comedy.

Also read: RIP! DP Rigathi Gachagua loses employee

Mwalimu Stano was known for his ability to produce episodes that cut across all fields, including the courtroom, where he educated people about court language.

One of his most memorable court episodes features a woman who was taken to court after being caught smoking bhang.

Before the court session commences, Mwalimu Stano is seen in his signature thatched house set, with bhang smoke coming out from a distance.

The accused requests to speak in Kikuyu, which the judge obliges. The woman admits to smoking bhang and claims it was because she lacked tea to quench her thirst.

Also read: RIP! How Kunguru impacted my career – Mr Lenny

When asked where she got the bhang from, she comically refuses to disclose the source. Mwalimu Stano’s death is a blow to the comedy industry, and Njogu Wa Njoroge, the recently appointed Chair of the Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB), is leading the mourning for the artist.

Wa Njoroge expressed his shock at the unexpected news, saying that they had plans to work together and grow the industry.

“Mwalimu Stano. You had big plans. You wanted us to work together. I knew your strengths. But now you are gone. Raha ya milele umpe ee Bwana, na mwanga wa milele umuangazie – Apumzike kwa amani, Amina,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

Mwalimu Stano’s death is a great loss to the comedy industry in Kenya, and his fans will miss his hilarious skits that brought laughter and joy to many. May he rest in peace.

Also read: RIP: Paul Tergat’s moving tribute to Kenya’s Volleyball Icon Waithaka Kioni