Rest with the angels: Popular Kenyan TikToker Devance Empire dies





Popular Kenyan TikToker Devance Ogweno alias Devance Empire has died.

According to information in Nairobi News’ possession, Devance passed on after complaining of severe chest pains.

“Dave called me on September 8 saying he was not feeling well. He had severe chest pains and (asked) that I should pass by his place to see him.

Unfortunately, I was already on my way to Kisumu. We talked that day and I advised him to go to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital or the nearby Radiant Hospital for a checkup. He proceeded but later gave up due to financial constraints,” wrote a friend going by the name Achieng.

She further went on to reveal that Devance opted to travel to Homa Bay County with another friend, John Okidi, since he could not remain alone in his house considering the state of his health.

Achieng later called to enquire about Devance’s health but realized that he sounded tired and wasn’t getting any better.

A follow-up attempt to reach out to Devance was met with shock after Okidi informed her that Devance had passed on.

In his ‘get to know me’ Tik Tok introduction video, Devance said he started by creating content that is music related before he evolved into a storyteller covering various topics regarding life that could build people’s lives.

He described himself as a musician/songwriter with 15 years in the industry having recorded his first song in 2007 with the Gethsemane Academy Choir and Orphanage where he learnt.

He was also a content creator on YouTube and an audio producer with Kidi Records. He boasted a large following on his social media platforms.

This is one of his last posts on Tiktok.

Another of the deceased’s friends going by the profile name Senior Counsel on TikTok mourned Devance as a good storyteller, a charming young man full of energy who unfortunately succumbed on September 18, 2022.

Counsel regarded Devance as a close friend since 2015 from their university days and it was he that advised Devance to change the kind of content he produced so that he could amass more followers.

It was then that Devance began telling stories including those from his childhood.

The two often helped each other by critiquing one other’s content for growth purposes and encouraged each other.

Here is a moving tribute from his fellow Tiktoker

“He was a humorous person, very charming and full of energy. Three weeks ago he invited me to his Umoja home but because of elections, I did not make it.

I promised him that we would visit soon but I didn’t make it. I feel very bad that Devance passed on before we could meet again.

I am indebted to him and I just want to tell you my brother that wherever you are, I still love you and rest in peace,” said Senior Counsel.

