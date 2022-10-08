Retired teacher found dead in a lodging after night out with female companion





A 62-year-old retired teacher was on Friday found dead at a lodging in Chuka, Tharaka-Nithi County. The man had reportedly booked a room and was joined by an unknown woman who has since gone missing.

According to the police, the deceased was last seen enjoying drinks at local pub on Thursday night before he proceeded to lodging. He was later joined by the unidentified woman.

The body of the deceased was discovered the following morning by one of the lodge’s attendants who was cleaning the rooms.

“A cleaner at the lodges discovered the man’s lifeless body, after she noticed that the door to his room had not been locked. She immediately alerted the manager, who informed our detectives based in Chuka,” police said in a statement.

Detectives have since visited the scene and are following crucial leads that may lead to the apprehension of the suspect.

The victim’s body was later moved to a local mortuary.

In January, a similar incident happened in Mlolongo, where the lifeless body of a man and two used condoms were found in a lodging.

Two days later, a retired teacher was also found dead at a lodging in Molo, Nakuru county, after spending the night with an unidentified woman who went missing before dawn. The body of the 76-year-old man was found lying on a bed at Salama boarding and lodging.

Owing to an increase of similar cases across the country, some of which go unreported, police have been advising lodge owners to record the details of patrons who access their facilities, as indicated in their national identification documents.

