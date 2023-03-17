Retirement suits Joho: He steps out in Sh 300,000 outfit

Ex Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho steps out in designer outfits. PHOTO| COURTESY

Ex Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho steps out in designer outfits. PHOTO| COURTESY





Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, recently made headlines for his expensive fashion taste.

He was spotted wearing a white Moncler Dincer jacket, which costs Sh230,000 and a pair of Alexander McQueen New Court Eco low-top sneakers worth Sh70,000.

The jacket has French roots and features red and blue stripes running on both sides of the hands.

Mr Joho shared the picture on his Instagram account while standing next to a Range Rover with his name’s initials, “HAJ”, as the number plate.

This is not the first time the known fashionista has stepped out flamboyantly dressed.

In the past, Mr Joho has been spotted wearing Louis Vuitton sneakers that cost Sh97,000 and a Richard Mille watch worth Sh45 million, among other expensive accessories.

The politician was supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga during the National Super Alliance (NASA) rally in December 2017, where he was captured alongside Mr Odinga and former NASA strategist David Ndii.

Apart from his fashion choices, Mr Joho has also been in the news for his involvement in politics.

He took a break from politics after the win of President Dr William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

During this time, Mr Joho had supported Mr Odinga for the country’s top seat and had even been fronted as the possible Cabinet Secretary (CS) for lands.

Despite Mr Odinga stating they were still working together, there has been a great critique of his absence.

Recently he also threw his online clout behind Tanzanian bongo star Ali Kiba who released his latest song, Mahaba, which sang about how it is better to love freely without falling in love.

Joho created TikTok videos to participate in a challenge where they sang along to the song.

The duo has been close for years, and Joho has been rumoured to spend lavishly on Ali Kiba and other Tanzanian bongo singers.

The song is an anthem for men hurt by love and their resolutions to never commit to women.

