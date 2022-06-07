Reuben Kigame accuses IEBC of discrimination over failed presidential bid

Independent Presidential Aspirant Reuben Kigame address a congregation when aspirants vying on independent tickets in various seat met at 680 Hotel on May 12,2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Gospel artiste Reuben Kigame has continued to express his displeasure with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after being locked out of the August 9 presidential race.

Speaking on Tuesday at Safina Party offices in Nairobi, where aspirants who were rejected by the commission gathered, Kigame, who was running as an independent candidate, claimed to have been discriminated against by the commission.

“Wafula Chebukati and IEBC are the most discriminative entities in this country… they refused to go through my applications. Chebukati and his team treat me like a non-entity. They treat me as an accident, they treat persons leaving with disability with disdain. And I am here to tell you this, it will not happen,” Kigame said.

The celebrated gospel singer added that even after seeking to meet with Mr Chebukati and being asked to present himself at the commission’s headquarters at the Anniversary Tower, he was still ignored altogether.

“I was tossed from floor to floor as I attempted to hand over my signatures… Chebukati refused my signatures,” he said.

Kagame has also sensationally claimed that Chebukati refused to clear him while admitting that his hands were tied.

“Upon the meeting with him, even as I submitted my signatures, he told me that his hands are tied… I would like to know who is tying Chebukati’s hands, which law is tying Chebukati’s hands?” he posed.

On Monday, the commission closed the exercise of clearing presidential aspirants with only four candidates making the final list that will be on the ballot.

The four are Deputy President William Ruto (United Democratic Alliance), Raila Odinga (Azimio Coalition Political Party), George Wajackoya (Roots Party) and David Mwaura Waihiga of Agano Party.

On the other hand, Jimi Wanjigi, Walter Mongare, Ekuru Aukot, Eliud Muthiora Kariara, George Munyottah and Peter King’ori have all be locked out for varied reasons.