Reuben Kigame calls for restriction of business hours for all bars





Gospel singer-turned-politician Reuben Kigame has waded into the debate on the operations of bars in the country, with a recommendation that a law should be passed to restrict the business hours of such establishments.

In a series of posts on his Twitter account, Kigame said to deal with alcohol abuse in the country, all bars should be compelled not to operate beyond 9pm.

“It should be made illegal to be found drinking during the day when you are supposed to be working,” Kigame tweeted.

I urge that we use reason and less emotion on the question of alcohol intake in the country. If you tax alcohol heavily, you encourage the proliferation of illicit dangerous brews. We should ask ourselves why a lot of people are resorting to abusing alcohol. — Reuben Kigame HSC (@ReubenKigame) January 27, 2023

Also read: Irony: Gachagua closing bars in Mt Kenya region but opposing closures in Nairobi

Kigame also called for a holistic approach saying that alcohol not only affects men but also women and children, who bear the weight of parent absenteeism, education, food, housing and health needs for the family.

“If you tax alcohol heavily, you encourage the proliferation of illicit dangerous brews. We should ask ourselves why a lot of people are resorting to abusing alcohol,” he said, explaining that the social and economic challenges in Kenya have led many to resort to alcohol abuse.

The Huniachi hitmaker also said the solution to drunkenness is dealing with mental stress by investing more in mental wellness, lowering the standards of living and preaching the right sermons in our churches.

Also read: Lethal sex: 71-year-old dies while in bed with 22-year-old lover in a lodging

“I have been a Christian for over 40 years and study the Bible closely, but I have never seen a condemnation of drinking alcohol. What is condemned is drunkenness or the abuse of alcohol. I don’t drink, but believe that what the Bible wants is control over the use of alcohol,” he said.

Expounding that Kenyans need to offer compassion to those struggling with alcoholism, Kigame urged Kenyans to walk with alcoholics and attend to the challenges that make them drink.

He also called to the enactment of laws that balance economic investments and the destruction of lives.

Kigame’s sentiments came hours after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua called for the enforcement of laws that will limit the number of bars to only one bar per town in the Mt Kenya region.

Also read: Are you okay? Nairobi man delays updates on surprising girlfriend in Kwale

The DP has directed all county administrators in the region to start enforcing the directive adding that all entertainment joints must only operate from 5pm to 11pm.

Ironically, when Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja issued a directive over the closure of bars in residential areas, Gachagua sharply criticized the first-time governor.

“You are the same people who have issued these businessmen and women with licenses to operate clubs within the residential areas. You cannot wake up one day and decide to close their business. These people have invested their money there,” Gachagua said.

Also read: Get yourself a husband, Andrew Kibe tells off ‘lazy’ Kamene Goro