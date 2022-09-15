Reuben Kigame: Ruto’s government is overdoing religion

Independent Presidential Aspirant Reuben Kigame address a congregation when aspirants vying on independent tickets in various seat met at 680 Hotel on May 12,2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Gospel singer Reuben Kigame has alleged that the new administration of President William Ruto is overdoing religion.

The artiste said on Thursday that there is a need for the president to ensure that Article 27 of the Constitution is adhered to.

“I know I will be bashed but I need to be truthful and accountable to the nation. I think the Ruto administration is overdoing religion.

While we acknowledge the hand of God in bringing us this far, the presidency must observe Article 27 of the constitution,” Mr Kigame said.

This comes just three days since the president took the oath of office in a fully packed Kasarani stadium.

Article 27 of the Constitution speaks about equality and freedom from discrimination. Article 27 (2) talks about equality including the full and equal enjoyment of all rights and fundamental freedoms.

Article 27(4) says that the state shall not discriminate directly or indirectly against any person on any ground, including race, sex, pregnancy, marital status, health status, ethnic or social origin, colour, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture, dress, language or birth.

During the concluded election, the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Mr Raila Odinga hinted at levelling the religion in the country if he would have won the presidency seat.

Mr Odinga had said that there was a need to end the Christian chauvinism in Kenya and the entire African continent that was imposed on Africans during the colonial era.

“There is a colonial ideology in Kenya that elevated Christianity above all other religions. My government will end that. Kenya is a secular society and we will respect all religions,” Mr Odinga said.

However, the ODM leader clarified his statement later following mixed reactions in the country by saying that he was putting it in a historical context and that he did not want to annoy the Christians.

The president, who is a staunch Christian with the First Lady, has been involved in fundraising for church constructions across the country.

At one point, the president advised the youths in the country to minimise the consumption of alcohol or stop the habit to carry out their responsibilities.

