Reuben Ndolo drums up support for Raila





Former Makadara lawmaker Reuben Ndolo has thrown his weight behind the Azimio La Umoja Nairobi county candidates.

Ndolo, who doubles up as the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) president, says he understands the Nairobi terrain well and will soon officially join the campaigns for Azimio’s candidates including Polycarp Igathe, Edwin Sifuna and Esther Passaris, who are eyeing the gubernatorial, senatorial and women representative positions respectively.

Ndolo, a seasoned politician is also gunning for a Raila Odinga presidency ahead of the August 9 polls.

“I will join forces and team up with the team mobilizing voters,” he explained.

Ndolo said the three have proved their leadership skills and deserved to be elected to lead Nairobi.

“When you look at past experience on the managerial field, Igathe is the best bet,” said Ndolo.

“Passaris did a good job during her first tenure as the Nairobi Women’s representative while Sifuna has proved that he can be a lawmaker from the way he has been articulating issues and working as the ODM Secretary General,” he said.

Ndolo said the Kenya Kwanza/United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nairobi county candidates had questionable characters and cannot be trusted with the management of Kenya’s capital city and should therefore be rejected at all costs.