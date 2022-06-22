Reunited P-Square to perform in Kenya

Paul and Peter Okoye popularly known as P-Square during a past performance at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Legendary Nigerian music duo of twins Peter and Paul Okoye, popularly known as P-Square, have given their Kenyan fans something to look forward with an announcement of their planned tour of the country.

In a video on their social media accounts, the Personally hit makers said they are embarking on a tour of 100 cities across, that will include performances in Kenya and Tanzania.

“We are doing 100 cities worldwide OK? You know what? Kenya, Tanzania all of East Africa, London, United States. Name it, we are gonna be performing all over the world,” they announced.

This will be the first time the duo will be doing a tour since they reconciled late last year after years of feuding.

Peter and Paul fell out over a family dispute involving their elder brother, Jude, who was their manager then, that inevitably led to their split in 2017.

Peter would later reveal that he had not been in talking terms with his twin brother since 2015, at which point P-Square was named artiste of the Decade by MTV Africa.

After the split, they both went on to launch their respective solo careers as Mr P (Peter) and Rudeboy (Paul), but neither reached the levels of success they achieved as P-Square.

Making a comeback now as P-Square, the duo treated fans to their first live performance weeks after reuniting back in November 2021 in a show held in Sierra Leone where they performed their much appreciated all-time great hits.

Prior to their Sierra Leone performance, the duo put together a special three-hour reunion concert at the Livespot Festival.

To mark a special reunion, Peter and Paul also celebrated their 40th birthday together before announcing plans of their world tour.

“Sierra Leone love like we never left reactivated 18/12/21 world tour loading…” they shared then.

Mr P was previously in Kenya for a show while his brother Rudeboy was also in the country for the Coke Studio.

When asked how they made up, Mr P said it was an unplanned healing process. He, however, chose not to disclose who walked up to who to reconcile.

“Not like we don’t still have Rudeboy and Mr P, but it is a triple dose. Just enjoy the triple dose, enjoy the moment. Trying to figure out who or how you don’t need that,” he said.