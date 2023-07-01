Rev Kathy Kiuna’s advice to women on dating broke men

Rev Kathy Kiuna participants in a panel discussion during High Tea event organized by Nation Media Group on October 8, 2022 at the Tamarind Hotel. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Rev Kathy Kiuna has urged women to be patient with their men and not refuse to marry them even when they aren’t financially stable, so long as love exists between them.

Drawing an example from herself, Rev Kathy, who ministers with her husband Bishop Allan Kiuna at Jubilee Christian Church, reminisced of their humble beginnings when the love of her life couldn’t even afford to pay for their date.

Rev Kathy recounted when her husband invited her for their first coffee date but she ended up paying for it because he didn’t have money.

“Today he can buy me a shop. Don’t refuse to marry a man because he can’t pay dowry or will bring a few goats. He (Allan) brought a few goats but today he can bring many fat cows. It is you to protect your man,” she said.

The Kiunas are known to be one of the wealthiest preaching couples in the country and are never shy to flaunt their opulence.

Their church portfolio includes 15 Kenyan branches and the couple has even been rumored to own a private jet.