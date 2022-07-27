Rev. Lucy Natasha receives beach plot gifts

Reverend Natasha shows two title deeds of plots gifted to her by her husband. PHOTO: COURTESY

City preacher Lucy Natasha is over the moon after she was reportedly gifted two pieces of land by her husband.

She shared her excitement on social media and also thanked her better half for spoiling her.

One of the pieces of land is reportedly located in Diani, an expansive area known for tourism business along the Kenyan coast.

The other is in Nanyuki town. She plans to develop both properties.

“We declare the Lord your God will show you, favor you and give you the land or homes He has designated for you. Thank you hubby for land in Diani and Nanyuki,” the preacher wrote on social media.

This message was accompanied by photos of the couple displaying the title deeds and sharing a passionate embrace and kiss.

The gifts come seven months after the lovebirds celebrated their traditional wedding in Nairobi.

Natasha is married to Prophet Stanley Carmel, of Indian origin.

Prior to the wedding, an exquisite proposal of the pair went down at the Boma Hotel in Nairobi, complete with men donning traditional Indian attires. The ladies were dressed in Saris.

Rev Natasha disclosed, in a separate media interview, that the couple planned to hold three wedding ceremonies, one in Kenya, another in her lover’s home country India, and the third in Canada, which is his country of residence.

Separately, Natasha has also shared photos of an inquisitive dinner with her husband to celebrate her birthday.