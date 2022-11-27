Rev Natasha and hubby celebrate first anniversary





Popular city preacher, Rev Lucy Natasha and her husband Prophet Carmel have marked one year since they got engaged.

The flamboyant reverend through her social media accounts said she was blessed to have Prophet Carmel in her life and doing ministry together is the best thing in her life.

“Husband of my youth. @stanleycarmel. My Support System. My No. 1 Cheer Leader. My Confidant. My Coach. My Cover,” Rev Natasha said, adding that meeting Carmel was and is still the best thing that has ever happened to her life.

“Meeting you was definitely the best thing that happened to me & following you was the best decision I have taken. Doing ministry and life with you my King is the highlight of my life! Thank you for allowing me to serve God’s purpose for this Generation,” she wrote.

The preacher further prayed for all single persons to get good and supportive partners who would not destroy them.

“May you never marry someone that the devil will use to destroy your destiny. May your partner be your helper, not your destroyer.”

The couple met on Instagram when Prophet Carmel reached out to the preacher who responded two years later.

“Our relationship started in a very interesting way because he sent me a DM… he slid in the Instagram DM. Our meeting together was heavenly and divinely orchestrated,” she said.

Prophet Carmel, explained that he first saw Rev. Natasha in a video while he was on assignment and was immediately hit by a spark.

“I was invited to preach in a place, the lady in the house showed me a video where my love was preaching, I saw the video and there was a spark in me. I said, at any cost, I need to slide into the DM,” he said.

“I went online and followed her on Instagram, and in true online fashion, I shoot my shot and sent her a message. Well, she never replied, but for two years, I sent her messages of encouragement, prayers name it,” Prophet Carmel added.

In January the couple got married in a traditional ceremony and Natasha shared pictures from the event and captioned, “Love is a sweet thing, when you find your better half, the days are filled with joy, happiness and fulfilment. Happy moments during our traditional wedding.”

