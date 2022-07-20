Revealed: Al Shabaab’s ‘recruitment’ fees

Al-Shabaab fighters perform military drills at a village in Lower Shabelle region, some 25 kilometres outside Mogadishu. PHOTO | FILE

The amount of money terror group Al Shabaab reportedly promises new recruits in exchange for membership can now be revealed.

The revelation has been made by an Al Shabaab militant who was recently arrested by the authorities in Lamu.

Mr Ali Elius, who was nabbed following a tip-off from members of the public after they noticed him nursing gun-shot wounds, is said to have told authorities he was that recruited at a fee of Sh 50,000.

The 26-year old also says six militants were injured in a a recent foiled attack at the General Service Unit camp in Lamu.

“They were more militants undergoing military training between Milimani and Baure,” the Somali national who hails from Hamalis is reported to have said.

The militant says upon completion, they were divided in three groups and dispatched to Ijara in Garissa County, Milimani and Kiangwe in Lamu County.

Elius told the police he was in the company of three fighters who managed to flee before being arrested and identified them as Mr Jibril Hassan, Mr Abdilahi Ibrahim and Mr Hussein Hassan

Currently, the process to hand him over to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) is ongoing.

A Monday evening statement by the National Police Service revealed the suspect was part of a group of militants who recently staged an attack at a police camp in the region.

“In one of our latest wins on the war on terror, General Service Unit (GSU) personnel arrested a suspected Alshabaab militia and recovered a cache of weapons within Milimani area, Lamu County,” the statement seen by Nairobi News read in part.

Police say the arrest took place following an intelligence-led operation that was aimed at flushing out remnants of the Al Qaeda linked terror group who are believed to be hiding in Boni Forest which borders Kenya and Somalia.