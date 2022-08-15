Revealed: Didmus Barasa’s tweets from jail





Kimilili member of parliament Didmus Barasa is still active on Twitter despite being in jail.

Ordinarily, Kenyans behind bars are not allowed to keep their phones or have access to the internet but the law maker appears to be an exception.

The second term serving MP was arrested on Friday in relation to an incident where an aide to his opponent was reportedly shot dead.

Didmus has been behind bars, despite claiming that the late Brian Olunga, was part of his team and that he was shot by a stray bullet.

But his Twitter account has remained active, since.

In some of the tweets on his official page since he was incarcerated, Barasa has congratulated William Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader, and even alluded that he’s won the election.

However, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is yet to announce the presidential election winner by the time this article was written.

The tweet was accompanied by a 30-second clip of Ruto walking confidently in a crisp suit.

Barasa has also congratulated Moses Wetangula upon his re-election as Bungoma Senator and Johnson Sakaja as Nairobi governor.

Heko @Wetangulam, the incoming Speaker of the Senate. Congratulations Papa Wa Roma, Bungoma County is painted YELLOW 🟡#RutoThe5THPresident #freedomiscoming #KenyaKwanza pic.twitter.com/P6Xsj9LLmN — Hon Didmus Barasa, MP Kimilili (@DidmusWaBarasa) August 13, 2022

There’s also a tweet that contains a message that appears to reflect his inner feelings.

Also, for good measure, there’s a final tweet in which Didmus appears to aim a dig at the government for removing the subsidies on maize even though Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya confirmed that the news was fake.

Nonetheless, Nairobi News could not establish if the politician personally wrote these tweets or he’s employed a social media manager.