Revealed: How murdered Nyamira headteacher died





A pathological report now states that Mr Ezekiel Nkeere Gitangwa, 47, a teacher who was killed 11 days ago, died of excessive bleeding.

The report states that Mr Nkeere, whose body was discovered on Sunday, January 1, 2022, also disclosed that the victim suffered hemorrhagic shock due to multiple deep-cut wounds on his occipital region and neck.

His death is now linked to a love triangle and financial motives, which has also been linked to an equally puzzling murder a year ago. This has led to the file of the murder case from a year ago being opened.

The teacher had been reported missing by his wife Ms Gladys Bonareri Achoki, on Friday, December 30, 2022. The matter was reported at Nyamira Police Station.

His mutilated body was discovered in a house belonging to a nurse in Nyamira County. The body was found hidden in a room used for poultry keeping. The body was covered with a carpet.

Police had to break into the house of the Nyamaiya Health Centre-based nurse to access the body. But the health worker was not in the house.

On Monday, January 2, 2023, a detective attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who is privy to the ongoing investigations said police are investigating a possible love triangle involving the deceased.

Mr Nkeere, according to area residents who spoke to detectives, was a frequent visitor to the home of the nurse who works at Nyamaiya Health Center.

“The nurse and who lived where the body was found has already disappeared and officers are working round the clock to smoke her out of her hideout. We have also received reports that she was also seeing a politician in Nyamira County. Plans are underway to grill the politician,” the detective said.

Immediately after Mr Nkeere was reported missing, police officers, through intelligence, were directed to the nurse’s home in Egesieri village, West Mugirango, Nyamira County.

“Police gained entry into the house by breaking the door since the owner was nowhere to be found. The body of the deceased was found hidden in one of the rooms used as a poultry house and was covered with a purple carpet,” the police said.

Nairobi News is in possession of pictures of the nurse who is still on the run.

It has also emerged that the deceased teacher’s mobile phone is yet to be found while the nurse is unreachable on the phone.

