Revealed: How suspected gangster has been impersonating senior DCI officers





It can no be revealed how a man suspected to be a notorious gangster with numerous court cases of robbery with violence has been has been executing his criminal activities in Nairobi.

One of the methods that the suspects, Job Sindiga Monibi, is alleged to have perfected is impersonating senior detectives to rob member of the public.

In one particular incident, Mr Monibi allegedly “arrested” a man at Kahawa Sukari, drove him to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters and parked the vehicle outside the premises before robbing his victim of Sh100,000.

In all the court cases that Mr Monibi is facing, he follows the same script when carrying out his robberies.

Typically, he will approach his victim while pretending to be asking for directions, before he swiftly “arrests” the person and throws him or her into a grey Wing Road motor vehicle.

It is while inside the motor vehicle that he will introduce himself as a police officer and inform his victims that they have been “arrested”.

This is what befell Mr Eric Omondi Odongo, 24, who on Friday, May 12, 2023. In his statement to the police, Mr Odongo said he was in Komarock estate when he was approached by the suspect who asked for directions to K Mall.

“Immediately, I gave him the directions, he jumped out of his vehicle and bundled me inside. He then handcuffed me before informing me that I had been arrested for selling bhang,” Mr Odongo, a music producer exclusively told Nairobi News.

Mr Odongo ended up bribing his captor with Sh2600 in order to secure his freedom from the suspect who later gave him Sh20 as fare back home.

Investigations by Nairobi News now reveal that Mr Monibi, who runs a M-Pesa shop in Pipeline estate, has been impersonating DCI sleuths and is known for introducing himself as Mr Edwin Mong’are.

If he is conducting an operation within Thika Road, he will say he is a detective attached to Kasarani Police Station and if he is within Eastlands area he will say he works at Buruburu Police Station.

Nairobi News contacted Mr Monibi and specifically questioned about the Friday, May 12, 2023, incident and he agreed to have received the money but claimed that an officer by the name Edwin took the money from him.

“I received money from some number and the following day a police officer well known to me came here and picked the money. He sent the cash to me because I run a M-Pesa shop,” he said.

Investigations by this reporter now show that Mr Monibi is facing similar cases of using a handcuff and firearms to rob members of the public.

Mr Monibi was on March 11, 2023, charged with violently robbing Paul Mwaniki Muchiri of Sh7,000 while armed with guns and handcuffs on March 2, 2023. He is accused of committing the offence jointly with others including police officers who are at large.

In the second similar charge, Mr Monibi is accused of robbing Mr Peter Mwaura of Sh132,000 at Allsops area within Starehe Sub County while armed with guns and handcuffs on March 3, 2023. He is accused of committing the offence jointly with an accomplice yet to be arrested.

The suspect is accused of threatening to use violence against the complainants during the alleged robberies.

In the first incident, Mr Muchiri was at Naivas area when he was stopped by Monibi who was driving along Outering Road. Mr Monibi asked for directions to Donholm estate and while they were talking, they were joined by two men including one with handcuffs.

They pushed Mr Muchiri into the car and drove with him towards Baba Dogo area. Along the way, the suspects told Mr Muchiri that they were police officers and had arrested him for possession of bhang. They allegedly demanded Sh100,000 to free him, failure to which they would take him to the police station.

They then drove back to the same spot along Outering Road and dumped him at Allsops within the Ruaraka area. He proceeded to Ruaraka Police Station where he reported the incident.

Mr Monibi denied the charges before Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia. Police constable Samson Jindwa, who is investigating the matter, filed an affidavit to oppose bond and bail terms.

The police officer told the court that the accused committed the offences jointly with police officers who are being sought and releasing the suspect on bail and bond would jeopardize the efforts to trace his accomplices.

But Mr Monibi’s lawyer Mwihaki Ng’ang’a opposed the application, saying his client is entitled to bail and bond as a suspect and no evidence has been presented in court that he could interfere with the investigations and arrests of other suspects.

Mr Kyambia will rule on bond and bail application on March 16, 2023.