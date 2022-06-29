Revealed: How UoN almost deregistered Sakaja in 2007 over fees arrears

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja at the Milimani Law Courts where he before the IEBC Dispute Tribunal Committee on June 15, 2022.. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Nairobi gubernatorial candidate on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Johnson Sakaja’s troubles started back in 2007 during his studies at the University of Nairobi.

The Nairobi News has established from Daily Nation’s achieves that back in 2007, through an advertisement that was published on Friday, May 4, 2007, the university threatened to deregister students with fees arrears exceeding Sh5,000.

“To avoid deregistration, all students whose names appear below OR who have fee balances below Sh5,000 must clear their arrears before May 10th, 2007. All students with fee balances after May 10th, 2007 will be deregistered,” the advert reads in part.

Mr Sakaja was listed among Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Actuarial Science students who were facing deregistration.

The incumbent Nairobi Senator joined the university in 2003, but he did not finalise his studies due to school fees challenges, hence missing from the varsity’s records of alumni.

These turn of events have returned to haunt Mr Sakaja, who is now that he is being investigated in Kenya and Uganda to determine the credibility of his degree from Team University in Uganda.

The senator was cleared by the Independent Electorate and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after submitting his degree in Bachelor of Science from the Ugandan university. A degree certificate was one of the requirements set by the commission for the presidential and gubernatorial candidates.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the senator will face action if the probe proves that the documents that were submitted were forged.

The Commission of University Education (CUE) which initially revoked Sakaja’s degree, has since withdrawn the revocation pending investigations.

The New Vision newspaper in Uganda also reported that the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) in Uganda confirmed that they were also probing Team University over Sajaka’s degree.

NCHE Executive Director Mary Okwakol said that their investigations were at an advanced stage, and the statement will be issued to the public once they are done.

However, Sakaja has maintained that the questions that are being raised about his academic credentials are the handiwork of his political opponents who have sensed the defeat.