Revealed: Identity of biker who rammed into a trailer along Southern Bypass





The identity of a man who was crushed on the rear side of a trailer along the busy Southern Bypass can now be revealed.

Over the weekend, images of a biker who had hit a trailer on its rear made rounds on social media but no one knew that it was Mr Aaron Kandia, a civil engineer.

Mr Kandia met his death on September 4, and Nairobi News has established that he was part of Kidato, a start-tech hub that on March 4, 2021, received Sh12 million funding from the United States.

Kidato is a live, online school for students in Africa, offering the British National Curriculum and skill-based ‘After School’ classes.

Kandie was riding on a motorbike of registration number KMET 474Y.

Before his death, the company said that the deceased had developed several innovations that had put the company in the global limelight.

In a statement, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Sam Gichuru, said that he also played a great role in the designing of various events organized by the company.

“Aaron came up with innovative solutions, like 0720KIDATO, not to mention designing all our events, including the successful meet and greet treasure hunt we held on Saturday at the Kidato Campus,” part of the statement by the company’s boss read.

Mr Gichuru revealed that he had on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, held a meeting with the deceased who gave him great ideas which he was planning to execute in the next 12 months.

He said that one of his main missions was to ensure that every child across Africa accesses quality education by all means.

Mr Gichuru said that the deceased was loving, creative and a family man who was always committed to ensuring that he gives them nothing but the best.

The company also asked Kenyans to stop sharing the images of the grisly road accidents since they were causing psychological disturbance not only to the family but also to his close friends.

Nairobi News has established that Mr Kandia loved biking and always spoke about how he enjoyed riding motorbikes on long distances.

Here are some of the condolences messages that were shared by his friends:

“Until we meet again my brother Aaron Kandia, may we live knowing that our strength is not in our commanding but the Almighty God. Lord give us the strength!” said Mr James Origa.

Johnson Ngatia Gitonga said, “when you think you have a whole lifetime to plan and do interesting stuff it suddenly ends. I will miss you my friend, confidant and mentor. I hope you are in a better place now.”

