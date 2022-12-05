Revealed: Kenyan woman killed in the US had lost her dad a month ago





A Kenyan woman who was allegedly killed in the United States by her husband had lost her dad a month ago, it has now emerged.

Ms Njoki Muchemi’s father, Mr Geoffrey Migwi Muchemi who was once an employee of Kenya Meteorological Department, died in Lakewood, Washington aged 76 years.

Ms Muchemi was allegedly shot dead by husband Mr Gary Stanton alongside their two daughters, Brianna and Adrianne. Mr Stanton also shot himself dead.

An obituary seen by Nairobi News indicates that Mr Muchemi, who is survived by his wife Ms Ejidiah Wanjiru, had four children.

Already, the family has set up a Gofund me link to fundraise for cash to enable them bring back the three bodies to Kenya for burial.

The link was set-up on Sunday, December 5, 2022, by Ms Emily Njeri Muchemi who is the sister to the deceased.

On Saturday, December 3, police in Louisville, Kentucky confirmed the incident saying that they suspect it is case of murder-suicide.

According to media reports, the four were found dead inside their apartment after residents alerted the police of hearing deafening gunshots.

The incident was first reported at Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) and when officers arrived at the scene they confirmed that all the four were members of the same family.

According to Major Micah Scheu, the officers are now treating the matter as a domestic murder- suicide.

“The man was the alleged aggressor, shooting and killing a woman and two girls inside their house. Many of our officers are fathers and mothers as well. It is difficult to see anything like this,” said the officer.

