Revealed: Most popular radio stations in Kenya





Kenyans prefer to listen to Radio shows in Swahili other than English, a report by Geopoll indicates.

The report ranks Radio Citizen as the most popular station in the country for the third year running with a ten percent market share.

It is followed by Radio Jambo – another swahili station- that boasts 8.6% market share.

Classic 105 is the top ranked English station at position three.

Radio Jambo and Classic are sister stations affiliated to the Radio Africa Group.

Classic is the home of Maina Kageni, considered the most popular radio presenter in Kenya, and among, if not the best earner on radio.

He hosts the breakfast show alongside comedian Mwalimu Kingangi.

Meanwhile, Radio Maisha is ranked fourth in the popularity contest, ahead of Radio Maisha, Kiss FM, Milele FM and NRG Radio in that order.

The report shows that Radio Citizen is popular among listeners in the mornings and evenings, an impressive feat.

Radio Maisha and Classic are the second and third ranked stations for morning audience.

Radio Jambo and Kiss FM boasts huge following in the evenings.

NRG radio, Kiss FM and Hot 96 are the most preferred radio stations for listeners aged 15-24 years old with Radio Maisha, Classic and Radio Jambo being preferred by youth between the age of 25 to 34.

For the older generation that is 35 years and above vernacular radio stations are the most preferred.

For weekday listenership that is Monday through Saturday from 6am to 10am, Radio Citizen and Radio Jambo had a neck to neck battle while Milele FM carrying the most listeners on Sunday same time.

Additionally, in the evening from 4pm to 8pm Radio Citizen, Radio Jambo and Classic 105 had the most audiences.