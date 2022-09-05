Revealed: Photos of senior Nakuru cop who stalked girlfriend, shot her 5 times





Police in Nakuru County have released the full details of how a senior police officer in the Mau Summit area shot his girlfriend killing her on the spot before turning the gun to himself.

In a detailed police statement, Mr Joseph Lourien Akorot who is the Deputy OCS Mau Summit Police Station allegedly accosted his girlfriend Ms Janet Chebet, 30, as she was heading back to her residence.

Ms Chebet had just escorted her four-year-old child to a school known as Bishop Ndingi Private Academy and shot her in the back.

The officer then turned the gun to himself and shot his head intending to commit suicide before he fell to the ground next to his girlfriend’s body.

“A Ceska pistol of serial number F4270 loaded with 9 rounds of 9mm was then recovered on the left-hand side of the officer who was lying on the ground,” the report read in part.

Both victims were then rushed to Molo Sub-County Hospital but Ms Chebet was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police officer was rushed to Nakuru County Referral Hospital in critical condition. At the time of going to press, we were informed that he had passed away minutes before midday.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are now trying to find out what was the motive of the murder and hope that they will get information that will assist them in their investigations.

The matter was reported by Mr Joseph Ngeno who is the area assistant chief in Sarambei Sub Location that there was a shooting incident at Leleiyatich village.

It is then that top police officers led by Kuresoi North Sub-County Police Commander Mr James Ademba rushed to the scene where they found the two bodies lying by the roadside.

