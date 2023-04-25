Revealed: Pizza Inn stabbing victim led praise and worship session before her death





Ms Gertrude Wayua Mutiso, the young woman who was stabbed to death inside a Pizza Inn outlet in Kitengela, loved singing and had a beautiful voice.

This is according to her close friends and school mates who spoke to Nairobi News following her brutal murder in an alleged love triangle.

Ms Wayua was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Mr Patrick Kioko who on Friday, April 24, 2023 stormed the Pizza Inn outlet which they both worked and stabbed her.

Already, Mr Kioko has told detectives investigating the case that he had suspected Ms Wayua of cheating on him.

Now, friends say that Ms Wayua loved singing gospel music and had a beautiful voice which always saw her lead praise and worship in church.

Nairobi News has also established that four days before her death, Ms Wayua led a praise and worship session at the Redeemed Gospel Church in Nthingini, Embu County.

Ms Zippy Nzisa, a journalism student at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), told Nairobi News that the deceased loved sharing videos of her praising on WhatsApp. Ms Nzisa, was also her school mate at St Joseph Girls’ High School in Gathegi.

“She really had a beautiful voice, she loved singing even from our days in high school. We would cheer on as she went on praising the Lord,” Nzisa said.

According to Nzisa, they used to talk almost on daily basis and the last time they spoke is when she shared a video of her singing.

In addition, Ms Nzisa said that the deceased had a great heart, was humble and also God fearing.

Ms Jephew Kash, who was not only her classmate of the deceased at the Embakasi Garrison Primary School but also a desk mate, said she had lost a precious friend.

A family member disclosed to Nairobi News that deceased would be laid to rest on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

“We are currently making funeral arrangements, friends, neighbours and family have gathered at her home,” the family member said.

