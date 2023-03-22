REVEALED: Post-morterm report shows cause of pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru’s death





Pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru who on Saturday, March 18, 2023, passed away while in the house of her ex-lover died of strangulation, a postmortem report has now revealed.

Ms Wanjiru, had gone to visit Mr Paul Mathenge Wanderi alias Dishon Mirugi, a gospel singer to sort some issues when she died.

A police report filed at the Kahawa West Police Station in Kasarani sub-county in Nairobi, Mr Mirugi referred to Wanjiru as his ex-girlfriend.

A police source said this raised the question of why the musician welcomed her to his house and even left her there.

“He reported that he left his ex-girlfriend in his house and left for Thika Road and later tried reaching her through the phone, but she was not responding. He rushed back to the house in Maziwa sub-location and found her hanging from [a bed sheet tied to] the frame of his wardrobe,” the police report read in part.

It is then that the singer made a decision to take the body of the pastor to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) morgue and recorded it as a suicide.

“The general body condition is that she has strangulation marks around the neck,” a comment on the appearance of the body which was recorded at the morgue by an officer only identified as Mr Momanyi read.

Ms Wanjiru, 38, a Nakuru-based pastor, had met the musician in August 2022 and they fell in love.

Her death took place just a day after Mr Mirugi held a crusade in Juja, Kiambu County, through his church known as Flying Eagle International Ministry.

Investigations by Nairobi News reveal that apart from preaching and making music, Mr Mirugi is also in the real estate business where he sold plots of land on Garissa Road at Sh230,000 apiece.

Other land deals he is engaged in include Success Gardens in Kithimani, Machakos County, where he sells 50 feet by 100 feet plots for Sh230,000 upfront, or Sh250,000 in instalments.

Also read: High school teacher, 30, jailed for 20 years for defiling student

Uasin Gishu County askari in trouble for ‘confronting’ magistrate