Revealed: Ruto’s five intellectual bloggers





The support for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August 2022 polls cuts across the divide.

That said, you have to admire how the DP, considered a leading contender to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, has managed to transform the most intellectual and deep pocketed of them all into his watchmen on Twitter, or better still, his bloggers.

Here’s to a few.

1. Ahmednasir Abdullahi – He is one of the respected lawyers in the country and also known to be stinking rich. His list of clients include President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2013 and 2017 general elections and a couple of governors. He is known to charge top-dollar in exchange for his services.

Fast forward, and the controversial lawyer can now be found tweeting his support for Ruto on a daily basis, coupled with a pinch of half-truths.

Mathira MP, Gachagua was an inspired choice as DP RUTO's running mate. How do I know that? azimio talking points for the past 6 days is all about Gachagua:…"Gachagua this…Gachagua that…" — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) May 19, 2022

2. Miguna Miguna – He is without doubt a polished lawyer and activist who’s in the past supported Raila Odinga.

But since his controversial deportation to Canada in 2018, Miguna has transformed from a government critic to ardent William Ruto supporter.

Miguna, only a daily basis, is seen on Twitter bashing Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, while promoting William Ruto at every turn. He also swears that Ruto, the person he repeatedly bashed in the past decade, will be the next President of Kenya and Odinga, whom he fronted in the 2013 and 2017 polls, will be defeated.

Most of his tweets have a controversial touch which border on propaganda and libel.

BITTER TRUTH Dr. @WilliamsRuto is going to perform better than Mwai Kibaki did in 2002 when Daniel arap Moi still had remnants of Rift Valley voters who helped the drunkard Uhuru Kenyatta get some votes. On August 9th, only a few CONFUSED LUOS will vote for conman @RailaOdinga. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) May 19, 2022

3. Edward Kisiangani – A professor and university lecturer, Kisiangani built his reputation as a lecturer and TV analyst who would give Kenyans an interesting side of events to topical issues.

That’s until he met Ruto, and transformed into one of the DP’s most reliable bloggers. He can now be seen and heard defending Ruto on Twitter as if his life depends on it. He also accompanies the DP to most event in Western Kenya and has no time for those against a probable Ruto presidency.

@citizentvkenya has perfected the anti- Ruto and anti- Kenya Kwanza coverage to fine art. 7PM this evening( mentions KK and Azimio rallies but only shows Azimio pics. Covers Karua in Kiambu and RAO in Narok but has little notice for KK econ. forum in Murang'a @HusseinMohamedg — Edward Waswa Kisiang'ani (@ekisiangani) May 21, 2022

4. Boni Khalwale – A respected medical doctor and politician.

Khalwale has been in politics for sometime, serving as MP and Senator for 15 years.

But after losing in a bid to become the Kakamega governor in 2017, the seasoned politician ditched Raila Odinga and found solace in Ruto’s arms.

And boy has he paid back with loyalty on Twitter. Khalwale, who is seeking to recapture his Kakamega Senate seat, will always heap praises on Ruto on Twitter, from his style of leadership while referring him (Ruto) as the country’s next president.

TIFA is wasting time helping Uhuru and Raila to continue living in denial!

2022 is done and dusted – Ruto it is. pic.twitter.com/RYSJKSi99d — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) May 18, 2022

5. Hussein Mohammed – His is a somewhat understandable situation after he was offered a job head of William Ruto’s presidential secretariat.

But that was still a surprise as Mohammed had curved a reputation as one of the most reliable journalists, news anchor and great interviewer. He was also known to be impartial and was thought to have a great future in media. That was until he met the DP. Since, he mostly concentrates on selling Ruto and his ‘bottom-up’ agenda on Twitter.