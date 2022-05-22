Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxGeneralMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Revealed: Ruto’s five intellectual bloggers

By Freya Wanjiku May 22nd, 2022 2 min read

The support for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August 2022 polls cuts across the divide.

That said, you have to admire how the DP, considered a leading contender to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, has managed to transform the most intellectual and deep pocketed of them all into his watchmen on Twitter, or better still, his bloggers.

Related Stories

Here’s to a few.

1. Ahmednasir Abdullahi – He is one of the respected lawyers in the country and also known to be stinking rich. His list of clients include President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2013 and 2017 general elections and a couple of governors. He is known to charge top-dollar in exchange for his services.

Fast forward, and the controversial lawyer can now be found tweeting his support for Ruto on a daily basis, coupled with a pinch of half-truths.

2. Miguna Miguna – He is without doubt a polished lawyer and activist who’s in the past supported Raila Odinga.

But since his controversial deportation to Canada in 2018, Miguna has transformed from a government critic to ardent William Ruto supporter.

Miguna, only a daily basis, is seen on Twitter bashing Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, while promoting William Ruto at every turn. He also swears that Ruto, the person he repeatedly bashed in the past decade, will be the next President of Kenya and Odinga, whom he fronted in the 2013 and 2017 polls, will be defeated.

Most of his tweets have a controversial touch which border on propaganda and libel.

3. Edward Kisiangani – A professor and university lecturer, Kisiangani built his reputation as a lecturer and TV analyst who would give Kenyans an interesting side of events to topical issues.

That’s until he met Ruto, and transformed into one of the DP’s most reliable bloggers. He can now be seen and heard defending Ruto on Twitter as if his life depends on it. He also accompanies the DP to most event in Western Kenya and has no time for those against a probable Ruto presidency.

4. Boni Khalwale – A respected medical doctor and politician.

Khalwale has been in politics for sometime, serving as MP and Senator for 15 years.

But after losing in a bid to become the Kakamega governor in 2017, the seasoned politician ditched Raila Odinga and found solace in Ruto’s arms.

And boy has he paid back with loyalty on Twitter. Khalwale, who is seeking to recapture his Kakamega Senate seat, will always heap praises on Ruto on Twitter, from his style of leadership while referring him (Ruto) as the country’s next president.

5. Hussein Mohammed – His is a somewhat understandable situation after he was offered a job head of William Ruto’s presidential secretariat.

But that was still a surprise as Mohammed had curved a reputation as one of the most reliable journalists, news anchor and great interviewer. He was also known to be impartial and was thought to have a great future in media. That was until he met the DP. Since, he mostly concentrates on selling Ruto and his ‘bottom-up’ agenda on Twitter.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
How Uhuru helped Eric Omondi gain weight