Revealed: Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif final moments in Kenya

The car that slain Pakistan journalist Arshad Sharif was riding in before his death

The car that slain Pakistan journalist Arshad Sharif was riding in before his death





Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was a man on the run in the final weeks leading to his death in Kenya, Nairobi News has established.

And on the day he was murdered, the vocal journalist, whose untimely death turned the world’s attention towards Kenya, was mulling over fleeing to Dubai and Azerbaijan as he thought he was being trailed by authorities from his country after a fallout with the top hierarchy.

Kenyan authorities have confessed to killing Sharif in what they said was as a case of mistaken identity.

The popular journalist was reported dead from gunshot wounds on October 22, 2022.

His body was found inside a car in Magadi, Kajiado County, some 100km from Nairobi.

Police say they shoot at a car he was riding in after the driver reportedly refused to stop at a temporary road block.

The deceased’s fears and concerns are contained in a confession by one Mr Waqar Ahmad, his host in Nairobi, and Khurram Ahmad, his sibling.

The confession is contained in a 600-page report compiled by officials of the Federal Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau.

Mr Waqar, a Kenyan businessman, told intelligence officers the deceased journalist was always concerned over his safety.

“He was very much scared of possible arrest and torture,” says Mr Waqar.

Mr Waqar adds the deceased shared his worries when he arrived at the country only to be murdered a few days later.

On the day he was murdered, the deceased had breakfast with Mr Waqar and then interacted with a number of people.

They were at a Camp that is frequented by several United States Department used to conduct military style trainings to security forces.

“At 7pm Arshad and Khuram went to the camp for packing and came back to the farm house at 7:45pm. We had dinner together. Later, the American Instructors staying at the Camp also joined for dinner,” the report says.

The deceased and his brother left the country after dinner but Mr Waqar later called at around 9:20pm saying someone was shooting at their vehicle.

Mr Waqar advised him to speed up his vehicle and reach at a farm known as Oletepesi. He rushed there.

The deceased brother’s again reached out and told Mr Waqar the slain journalist had been injured in the process and was bleeding profusely.

“I asked Khuram not to stop his vehicle at any cost. Then, I along with Moureen took a vehicle from camp and rushed to Arshad Sharif.”

“He used to tell every time happily that next week he will go back. Sometimes he said that he will go to Pakistan, sometimes to Dubai and also to Baku, Azerbaijan,” he said.

Currently, the matter is also under investigation by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who are questioning Mr Waqar and others who were last seen with the deceased.