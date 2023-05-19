Revealed: Victor Wanyama remains highest paid Kenyan sportsperson

Victor Wanyama of CF Montreal reacts during an MLS match against Toronto FC on July 16, 2020 in Reunion, Florida. PHOTO | AFP

Victor Wanyama of CF Montreal reacts during an MLS match against Toronto FC on July 16, 2020 in Reunion, Florida. PHOTO | AFP





Victor Wanyama, Kenya’s defensive midfielder who plays for CF Montreal Impact in Canada, remains the highest paid sportsman in the country, earning about Sh20 million a month.

According to the Major Soccer League Players Association publication of the 2023 salaries of footballers within the association, this is despite the fact that Wanyama took a Sh 14.7 million a month pay cut to extend his stay with the club.

The 31-year-old currently earns Sh 247.3 million a year, making him the highest paid footballer, not only in Kenya, but at CF Montreal. Wanyama, who is known to spend lavishly on his family, is believed to be worth $15 million (Sh2.064 billion).

Wanyama once took his one-year-old son to watch an English Premier League match and also treated his family to a vacation in a prestigious Canadian mountain resort that charges Sh20,000 for bed and breakfast per person.

Wanyama also spots the latest top of the range vehicles, vacation on yachts and hanging out at exclusive locations.

Ironically, despite being the highest paid footballer at CF Montreal and in Kenya, it was reported that CF Montreal had the smallest salary spend in the Major League Soccer this year of $10,511,926, coming in at number 29. The bottom five lists ended at number 33.

Wanyama made his name at Tottenham Hotspur during a five-year spell that began in 2016. It was at this football club that he was most successful and popular abroad and in Kenya.

Among his achievements at Tottenham include the Champions League finalist medal earned in 2019. He also played for Southampton in England as well as Celtic in Scotland, Beerschort in Belgium and for Kenya’s AFC Leopards.

Wanyama announced his retirement from the Kenyan national team in September 2021 after 14 years with Harambee Stars.

Off pitch, he is in a committed relationship with his girlfriend, Serah Ndanu Teshna, and are set to walk down the aisle after he proposed marriage. The couple have a son.

