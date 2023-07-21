Revealing your body count to your partner can be a good thing

Apparently nowadays even looks don't matter to young women, as long as this silver fox has his pockets full. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The subject of body counts, referring to the number of past sexual partners, has long been a topic shrouded in secrecy or used for bragging among different social circles.

Society often perceives individuals who discuss their body counts as lacking commitment in relationships, being excessively promiscuous, and lacking values.

Unfortunately, those who openly reveal their body counts, especially women compared to men, often face stigmatization.

But hear me out… on the flip side, revealing your body count to a partner can be good.

For one, it will show your partner that you trust them enough to be vulnerable with them regarding a stigmatized topic- especially if you have a colorful sexual history- and that you have faith in them to deepen the emotional connection and intimacy in the relationship with you after learning this information.

Sharing this kind of information will not only change the dynamics of the relationship. Still, it will also foster an environment where you and your partner can openly and honestly communicate.

You will establish a foundation of trust, transparency, and accountability with each other, strengthening the relationship to achieve great milestones- maybe even marriage!

Before you even walk down the aisle, having shared your body count information and why it might be big or small, already you would have helped your partner manage expectations within the relationship.

This information will help both of you clearly understand the other’s sexual experience and guide them to know what needs to change in terms of meeting each other’s expectations.

This will help the partner who either has little to no; or too much sexual experience to know how to handle the other partner and not end up in a sexually frustrated situation.

Managing these expectations will also lead the couple to understand each other’s sexual boundaries and comfort levels regarding intimacy.

This will allow for more respectful and considerate approaches to the other’s needs and desires.

Sharing this information with a partner is especially important for health and safety reasons. Being aware of each other’s sexual history enables partners to have informed discussions about getting tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and taking necessary precautions to protect each other’s health if either had a colorful past.

You might be scared…but you never know how your partner might react if you don’t share this information with them and they happen to find out from other sources.

