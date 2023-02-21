Reveller collapses, dies outside Kasarani bar after daylong binge drinking





A female reveller on Monday evening collapsed and died outside a bar in Kasarani, Nairobi area after binge drinking all day.

Attendants at the Yes We Can Bar and Restaurant said the 39-year-old female had been drinking at the joint for the better part of the day.

She left around 11 pm and witnesses said the woman, who has identified as Wambui Njugun, collapsed a few meters from the pub.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In another incident, a 56-year-old man was found dead in his house in Mowlem, Nairobi in a suspected murder incident.

The body of Bernard Maina was discovered in his house where his radio was playing at a high volume.

Police said they were called and informed that a body had been found in the house with the door open on Saturday.

The caretaker of the houses where the deceased was found said he noticed the door to the house was open and the volume of the radio was high which was unusual.

He went to check what was wrong only to find the body of the tenant lying on the floor motionless. Police said the body had no visible injuries and was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

Elsewhere, police are investigating an incident in which a construction worker died after falling from the third floor of a house in Parklands, Nairobi.

John Mwaura died after sustaining serious head injuries following the fall on Monday afternoon.

According to police and witnesses, the deceased was with other workers at the site when he slid off as he leaned on the edge of a staircase.

He fell to the basement of the house and died on the site. Medics from Avenue Hospital arrived at the scene and declared him dead. The body was moved to the mortuary pending probe.

