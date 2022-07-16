Rick Ross acquires monstrous truck to match his red Ferrari





A video of eminent American rapper William Leonard Roberts II aka Rick Ross has gone viral as he shows off his monstrous truck that he says he acquired to match his red Ferrari.

In the video, the wealthy musician who owns expensive cars and majestic houses with multiple businesses is heard shouting “The biggest… the biggest…”

Rick Ross has a stunning collection of electric mixes of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Mercedes Benzs, Hummers, Rolls-Royces, Cadillacs and Bentleys.

Some of his cars are worth up to around Sh137 million.

He also owns several electric vehicles which are environmentally friendly. It is approximated that the rapper owns more than 100 fancy cars.

The one minute video has attracted numerous comments with some people praising the car while others making comments like, ‘I wonder how he will get in without a ladder.’

His songs have topped the music charts, some featuring top guns in the music industry. Rick Ross is among musicians who live in fancy places and drive expensive cars.

The rapper is also involved in multiple lines of businesses, including owning a champagne brand, restaurants, a shoe line and even beard grooming products. He is the founder of the record label Maybach Music Group and Wingstop Restaurants.