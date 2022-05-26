Rick Ross confirms dating Hamisa Mobetto





American rapper Rick Ross has confirmed he is in a romantic relationship with Hamisa Mobetto, a Tanzanian artist.

The move comes months after the couple consistently denied being an item.

The Apple of my eye hitmaker confirmed the stance during an Instagram Live session.

It started when she asked him to respond to questions about the two were dating.

“They wanna know if we’re dating,” Hamisa told Ross to which he answered, “Yes she’s mine”.

Hamisa further reminded Ross of his commitment to visit Tanzania for a formal introduction.

“My mother wants cows (dowry), you remember when you guys talked,” Hamisa told Ross.

Cows are handed over by a groom as a way of appreciating the bride during an engagement ceremony.

This is the first time the two artists are opening up about their relationship.

Rumors the two were romantically involved started last year after they started liking each on social media.

They both initially denied it as the rapper maintained the two are just ‘close’.

“To be honest, there is a connection but then I’m going to leave it to her to explain the nature of the relationship we share. She is such a beautiful person with a beautiful spirit and a huge entrepreneur I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and I’m proud of her.

At the beginning of the year, Hamisa also reiterated that they are close friends and they work together.

“We are quite close. I wouldn’t say it is a relationship but we work together and we are like one big family. It is not a romantic relationship. I am currently focused on building my brand and making more money,” she said during an interview with The Trend, a weekly show aired on NTV.

The mother of two has been secretive with her private life. She was involved in a relationship with Tanzanian businessman Majay. The couple shares a daughter namely Fansy Majay.

She later dated Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz who at the time was involved with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.