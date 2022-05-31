Rigathi Gachagua ‘chose’ Ruto because of money

Deputy President William Ruto (right) and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua share a light moment during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally at Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President William Ruto (right) and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua share a light moment during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally at Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





Rigathi Gachagua has suggested his community elected to support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid after he promised to help them make money.

Gachagua, the Mathira lawmaker, is a Kikuyu from Central Kenya.

“We (from Central Kenya) love money,” he explained in a recent political function.

“Which is why we have an agreement to elect Ruto because he will help us make money.”

Ruto who is vying for the presidency on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket is, alongside Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, considered favourites to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls.

The DP recently picked Gachagua as his running mate at the expense of Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

The move reportedly caused a fallout within his Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“There’s a lack of democracy in Kenya Kwanza and we witnessed that during Gachagua’s appointment as running mate,” said Kipruto Kirwa, who until recently served as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) vice-chairman.

“As a result, I have resigned from UDA.”

This is the latest controversial statement attributed to Gachagua in recent times.

The first-term lawmaker, who is battling a number of corruption-related charges in court, was recently quoted as saying his government will curtail the growth of Safaricom so as to allow smaller financial institutions to grow.

He was also quoted as asking UDA supporters to vote for Ruto and UDA allied lawmakers in exchange for job opportunities when government is formed.

Odinga has meanwhile settled on Martha Karua as his running mate.