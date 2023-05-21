Rigathi Gachagua in fresh media attack

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses members of county assemblies from five counties in the central region at his Sagana residence in Nyeri County on April 21, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses members of county assemblies from five counties in the central region at his Sagana residence in Nyeri County on April 21, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched yet another attack on the mainstream media.

Speaking on May 20, 2023 in Nyandarua County where he and President William Ruto attended the thanksgiving service of Roads PS Joseph Mbugua, the DP accused the media of not giving prominent to the Kenya Kwanza government’s achievements.

The second in command argued that the media is trying to give prominence to the opposition led by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga.

“I want to assure the media that Azimio project will not be successful,” he said.

“You are trying to play down our President’s achievements but we are not used to that.”

Gachagua also noted President Ruto had achieved more than 50 percent of the promises he made to Kenyans in the run up to the August 2022 presidential elections.

“President Ruto has been in office for only eight months and he has achieved more than 50 percent of his promises to Kenyans. He still has another four years and four months to achieve all his promises to Kenyans,” he added.

This is not the first time Gachgaua is publicly criticizing the media.

The DP has in the past accused the fourth estate of manipulating his comments and writing what fits their agenda.

In February 2023, the second in command accused a sections of the press of being sponsored by those he described as ‘milk cartels’.

He said: :If we do not fear (former president) Uhuru and the deep state, you believe we fear the media. You come to Murang’a for a very fruitful meeting and then start twisting what the leaders here have said to fit your narrative. I ask the leaders here not to bother about what the media said.”

In a separate interview with the media, the DP attempted to justify a physical attack on a Nation journalist by his wife’s security detail. He claimed the said journalist ‘attended the meeting while drunk and caused a disturbance’.

Also read: Kenyans win big at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

US customs officials seize ‘strange’ shipment from Kenya