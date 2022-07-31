Rigathi Gachagua: My life is in danger

UDA Presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua fields questions from the panelists during Deputy Presidential candidates debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 19, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) running mate Rigathi Gachagua now says his life is in danger.

Addressing a rally in his Nyeri political backyard, Gachagua, the Mathira lawmaker, alleged unknown people have been trailing him in recent times.

A former personal assistant of retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta, Gachagua also claimed the Head of State reportedly suggested in a recent meeting he will ‘deal’ with him, and youthful lawmakers Ndindi Nyoro and Kimani Ichungwa.

But Gachagua did not provide proof of these claims.

Neither did he confirm if he has reported the same to the Police.

“Please pray for me and those supporting William Ruto,” he said.

“I have information Uhuru whom we assisted to ascend to presidency (recently) convened a meeting and vowed to deal with us. I want to tell him he should leave us alone. We will not change our support for (William) Ruto.”

Gachagua spoke days after losing Sh202 million to the State after the High Court ruled the money held was likely proceeds of corruption.

“Characters are following me, a recent case being in Nakuru but I’m not afraid.”

Gachagus’s sentiments were echoed by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

“I want to tell Uhuru to stop this outdated game however if he wants to continue let him know we shall hold him responsible.” said Muturi.

Gachagua urged Mount Kenya residents to turn out in large numbers and vote for Ruto.

He also accused Internal Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of trying to use civil servants to influence the outcome of the August 2022 polls.